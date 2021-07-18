Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra chills by the pool in monokini





Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday today and the actress on her D-day chills by the pool in black monokini.

She captioned the post, “Expectation vs reality”. She shared stunning selfie and captioned them,"pre birthday vibes." Priyanka kick-started her birthday celebration by taking a dip in the pool and soaking in the sun.

Fans and friends from her industry wished PeeCee on her D-day.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting in London for her upcoming web series 'Citadel', directed by the Russo Brothers. The spy thriller series stars Richard Madden in the male lead.