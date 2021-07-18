Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra chills by the pool in monokini

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Sunday, 18th July 2021,11:07


Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday today and the actress on her D-day chills by the pool in black monokini.

She captioned the post, “Expectation vs reality”. She shared stunning selfie and captioned them,"pre birthday vibes." Priyanka kick-started her birthday celebration by taking a dip in the pool and soaking in the sun.

Fans and friends from her industry wished PeeCee on her D-day.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting in London for her upcoming web series 'Citadel', directed by the Russo Brothers. The spy thriller series stars Richard Madden in the male lead. 


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media