Birthday girl Deepika Padukone enjoys brunch with Ranveer Singh





Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday today and on her D-day, she stepped out with her actor husband Ranveer Singh for a brunch.

While Deepika was dressed in a brown ensemble with sunglasses, Ranveer was spotted in a grey tracksuit. Both donned masks.

The couple rang in New Year in Ranthambore. Sharing a group of images and videos from the holiday, Deepika posted on Instagram, “What my New Years looked like...”

In the comments section of her post, Deepika advised her over 50 million Instagram followers to take a break. “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break,” she wrote.

As the ‘Piku’ actress celebrated her birthday today, wishes are pouring in from every corner. Alia wished Deepika on social media, she wrote, “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!”

Prabhas, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Renuka Shahane and many others wished the birthday girl on their social media handle.