Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on fifth anniversary





Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on April 30th and the duo wished each other happy anniversary.

Sharing a happy picture from their wedding, the bong bomshell wrote, “Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love ??. You are my everything ?? ????.” For the unversed, Bipasha and Karan call their relationship ‘monkey love’. Sharing his wife’s post, Karan Singh Grover wrote on his Instagram story, ” And you are my everything.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2014 film ‘Alone’ and tied the knot according to Bengali rituals on April 30th, 2016.