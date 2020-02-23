Bipasha Basu celebrates hubby Karan Singh Grover’s birthday in Maldives





Bipasha Basu jetted off to Maldives with husband Karan Singh Grover to ring in Karan’s 38th birthday.

The bong bombshell wished her loving husband with a series of shirtless pictures of Karan. Bipasha wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my [email protected] Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life...peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity & success. I love you ( TUVU) Monkey #monkeyprincebirthday #monkeylove.”

On his birthday, Karan is happy to be surrounded by sea, sun and Bipasha, “I’m happy to have all my favourite things around me, the sea, beautiful sand beaches and of course, Bipasha [Basu Singh Grover]. It’s so beautiful here that every day feels special...,” says an elated Karan, who’s spending his special day in Maldives. “Don’t know how different [the celebration] is going to be this time, but just being here makes me so happy,” adds Karan, who turns 38 today.

Sharing stunning pictures from their beach vacation, Bipasha captioned one post,"Going to sleep. Feeling very grateful and thankful for everything in my life.”

The lovebirds met in 2015, when they worked together in the film Alone. The duo fell in love and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 30, 2016.