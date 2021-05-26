Bikini-clad Suhana Khan enjoys pool party with her girl gang in New York





On her 21st birthday, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s adorable daughter Suhana Khan enjoyed with her girl gang in New York. All of them slipped into two-piece. The fun-filled picture pool party picture surfaced online.

The star kid celebrated her 21st party in the Big Apple. Suhana is seen behind one of her friends.

(Drum emojis) … and scene, “Alana wrote in her Instagram post, and Suhana dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture of Suhana to wish her on her special day.

"Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always ." she captioned a picture of her daughter dressed in a black-and-white polka dot dress,

Suhana replied, "I love you."

Gauri and Shahrukh’s close buddies also wished Suhana. Seema Khan wrote, "Happy birthday Su," and Neelam Kothari Soni commented, "Happiest birthday darling Suhana.” While Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis.

The star kid is currently studying films at New York University.

Suhana aims to become an actor after completing her studies. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet,” Shahrukh Khan told Hindustan Times.

Suhana Khan’s best pal Ananya Panday once said that her friend is a 'brilliant' actor. “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana,” Ananya told Mid-Day in 2019.