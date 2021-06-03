Biggest load of cow dung, Ravi Shastri on dating Nimrat Kaur





Former cricketer, Indian coach and commentator Ravi Shastri strongly dismissed the rumour of dating actress Nimrat Kaur. He called the report, ‘biggest load of dung.’

“Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung,” Shastri was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. “Cow dung says it all.”

“When I say cow dung, you must understand,” Shastri had said.

It is buzzed that the couple is dating for the past few years and going strong. Gossip mills also churned that the couple first met when the duo has been roped into by a German luxury carmaker to launch its cars since 2015. For the branded car, they have also done few photoshoots and constant meetings for work related purpose ignited the fire of love in their hearts. They have been in regular touch since then.

When it comes to personal life, the ‘Airlift’ has always maintained a low profile. She is always talked about for her work life and never for her love life. While Ravi Shastri has a past history of romance. It was said that he dated Amrita Singh in the mid-80s for a while but they parted ways after sometime.