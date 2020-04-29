‘Bigg Boss 2’ winner Ashutosh Kaushik marries fiancee Arpita in Noida





Amid lockdown, ‘Bigg Boss 2’ winner Ashutosh Kaushik ties the knot with finacee Arpita in Noida sector 100 on April 26. The couple gets married on the terrace of Ashutosh’s building iwith virtual baraat. Videos and pictures of the unusual wedding is doing the round on net. Only a priest and a handful of guests were present at the wedding.

Ashutosh Kaushik shared videos from his wedding on his Facebook page. He captioned it as, "Lockdown mai finally lockdown hua (sic)." The bride was dressed in a red lehanga with matching ornaments, while the groom donned a white shirt and a blue trouser.

According to reports, Ashutosh donated the money kept for the wedding to the PM-CARES coronavirus fund.

Congratulations to Ashutosh Kaushik and Arpita.