‘Bigg Boss 14’ talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident





In a tragic incident, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ talent manager Pista Dhakad lost her life in a road accident. She was in her early 20s. Pista met with the accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot.

Salman Khan expressed shock and grief over Pista's demise, he wrote: "RIP Pista... just got the news of her demise... still in shock... Life is uncertain. PS. Talent manager of Bigg Boss."

Prince Narula mourned the demise of Pista in his Instagram post “Last night she met with an accident,” she shared a close bond with both Prince and wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

“RIP @pista_dhakad. You were a person whom nobody can ever forget. You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven’t seen a positive person like you. Someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy. We didn’t know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always (sic),” shared Prince.

Pista Dhakad had been associated with the production house Endemol for a long time and also managed talent of its other shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee and Kamya Panjabi also mourned her loss.

Himanshi posted a picture of Pista with Salman Khan and wrote, “RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain. P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was at a loss of words to talk about the shocking news as she spoke to her just last night.

Devoleena post on Instagram read, “What the hell is going on i have no clue…Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain…pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby..??Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable…Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam..I am going to miss you…Condolences and strength to her family & friends.”

Kamya Panjabi posted a picture of Pista Dhakad and wrote: "That's Pista, 23 years old, a part of Bigg Boss team since last few years and a very very very bright girl.... passed away last night. Rest in Peace sweetheart."

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted: "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's lives you touched #RIP Pista."

Yuvika Chaudhary posted an adorable video of herself and Pista. She captioned the video, “why you left us so early… still in a shock. Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro.”

The talent manager met with an accident when she was on her way home with one of her assistants on a bike post pack up.