‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Nehha Pendse to wed fiancé Shardul Bayas





‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Nehha Pendse turned a year older today and on her special day, the actress shared a great news of her life. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Shardul Bayas on January 5. The couple had a secret engagement in August this year. In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Nehha Pendse revealed the secret of her marriage plans.

The wedding with take place in Pune in the presence of close family and friends. In August, she made an official announcement of her engagement by posting an image from her vacay with Shardul Bayas in Milan, flaunting the diamond ring in her finger.

While sharing her engagement news, Nehha said, “I am not engaged yet, but yes baat pakki hogayi hain. He proposed me and I said yes. It's too early to talk about it, but I will share his details when the time will come, but as you called me with so much of enthusiasm, I am confirming my relationship with him to you."

In September, Nehha slammed trollers who bodyshamed Shardul Bayas.

Congratulations to the couple!