Big love and hugs, Sidharth Malhotra wishes girlfriend Kiara Advani





Kiara Advani celebrated her 28th birthday today and her rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra wished her in the cutest way.

“Happy birthday sunshine girl. Big love and hugs.” Sidharth captioned picture of Kiara screaming next to her birthday cake. Replying to his message, Kiara wrote, “Thank You Monkey.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara’s ‘Kabir Singh’ co-star wished her in ‘Kabir Singh’ style. Shahid shared a still from ‘Kabir Singh’ on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.” Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also wished the birthday girl.

Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty also wished Kiara Advani on her special day.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ alongside Akshay Kumar. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the film will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.