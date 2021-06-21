Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli is heartbroken, here’s why





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli is great fan of ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Sawai Bhatt and she was heartbroken when Sawai got eliminated last weekend.

Navya wished sawai all the best for life. she wrote, “Keep singing and shining!!!!!” added with bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis.

Navya has been cheering for Sawai Bhatt from the very beginning. Speaking to SpotboyE about it, Sawai recently said, "It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better."

On Saturday night, Navya had shared a screen recording of Indian Idol 12 playing on her television. The singer was singing ‘Baghban’ film song which starred Amitabh Bachchan. "Yes!!!!! C'mon!!!!," she wrote with the video, adding multiple star emojis. Sawai reposted her video on his Instagram Stories. Navya reacted to his post, "Fangirl moment aaaa."

Earlier, Navya had posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Along with the video, she wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it.