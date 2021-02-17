Navya Naveli hits back at trolls for mocking mother Shweta Nanda





Shweta Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda hits back at trolls who mocked her mother Shweta Nanda.

Navya Naveli shared a snapshot of a recent interview on their official Instagram handle in which she said, “I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence.” In the particular post, a person commented saying, “What work does her mother do? LOL." Responding to the user’s blatant attack, Navya wrote in the comments section, “She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."

Soon, the trollers attacked her and asked her what her mother do, Navya gave a befitting reply to the trolls. She said,"Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

On Tuesday, Navya Naveli took to Instagram to talk about her new venture Project Naveli. The project is all about fighting gender inequality. "Women empowerment is determining your own choices, housewife or CEO, you are vital! I am grateful to be living in a time when women are taking charge, the ball is in our court, and it’s up to us what we do with it. Celebrate your mothers. Celebrate women. And most importantly celebrate yourself (sic)," she wrote.