Big B’s four bungalows- Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa sealed





After Amitabh Bachchan and his family contracted the coronavirus, his four bungalows Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are under home quarantine. According to hospital sources, the father-son duo is responding well to the treatment and will be in the hospital for at least a week.

On Tuesday morning, the source shared a health update about Big B and his son Abhishek and said they both are "stable": "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," PTI quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya are under home quarantine and receiving treatment at home.

After the four members of the Bachchan parivaar are diagnosed corona positive, Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family - have been sealed and sanitized.