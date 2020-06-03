Big B-Jaya’s 47’s wedding anniversary: Abhishek, Shweta wishes parents





Golden couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated 47 years of togetherness and on their special occasion Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda wishes their parents with a heartfelt post.

“Happy Anniversary Ma and Pa. Love you,” Abhishek wrote along with a throwback picture of Amitabh and Jaya. Shweta also posted an old picture of her parents and wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” followed by a heart emoji.

Wishes also poured in from Bollywood celebrities, including Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Amit Sadh. “Happy anniversary to sir and ma’am ... lots of love to you @shwetabachchan ... see you on the other side,” Neha Dhupia wrote. Fans also congratulated Big B and Jaya on their 47th anniversary.

Amitabh also shared a collage of his wedding pictures with Jaya and revealed the story behind them entering into wedlock. “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!” he wrote.