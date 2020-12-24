Big B, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta ring in Christmas





The Bachchan household celebrated Christmas together and Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her Instagram profile public has shared picture from the celebration. The photo showed Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Agastya Nanda. Shweta’s sister-in-law Natasha Nanda was also joined the celebration.

In the second picture, Jaya Bachchan can be seen posing with Navya while holding balloons. the third picture showed Navya and Agastya engage in a hearty chat. The final picture showed decorated Christmas tree.

Lately, Jaya Bachchan went on shopping with grandson Agastya Nanda.