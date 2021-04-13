Big B, Anushka, Kangana, Ajay Devgn wish fans Navratri, Gudi Padwa





Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans happy Navratri and Gudi Padwa.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood sends wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Big B wrote, "To all that send me their greetings here and on mail and sms and FB .. by gratitude and my earnest wishes to you also .. It shall be impossible to personally respond to all, so do forgive me .. but take this missive as my gracious gratitude and love on this special DAY."

Sharing a photograph of herself praying to a Goddess, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Decked in traditional avatar, actress Kajol took to social media and extended warm wishes. She wrote in Marathi, "Let's start the new year with new ideas, best wishes for Gudipadva."

Actor Ajay Devgn wished his fans along with a new poster of his upcoming film RRR. "My best wishes to all who are celebrating Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi and Ughadi," he tweeted.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently recovered from Covid-19, tweeted, "My best wishes to every one for "Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078" Happy Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all."

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar sent out good wishes on the festival of Gudi Padwa. Her tweet reads, "Happy Marathi New Year and Gudi Padva to all. Have a healthy year ... #Gudipadwa2021 #gudipadwa2021."

"Wishing all good health, peace and joy Folded handsGreen heart #Navratri #GudiPadwa #Baisakhi #Ugadi #RamadanKareem #ChaitraNavratri #Bihu #ChaitraShuklaPratipada #Cheiraoba #Sheetal #Chetichand #Navreh," said Dia Mirza.

The South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu also extended wishes to his fans,"Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe."