Bhuvan Bam loses his parents to Covid-19, celebs pay condolence





Comedian-actor-singer-writer-youtuber Bhuvan Bam on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to inform that he lost his both parents to Covid-19 complications.

Sharing some precious picture of his parents and the happy days he spend with them, Bhuvan wrote,"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. (Nothing will remain the same without mom and dad. Everything has fallen apart in one month. Home, dreams, everything)

He further wrote, “Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have learn to live again but don't want to).”

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,” Bhuvan concluded in his post.

Bhuvan’s fans and friends from the industry expressed their condolences. Actor Rajkumar Rao commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there.”

Aysuhman Kurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength,” while comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, “I love you Bhuvan. Hugs.” Famous YouTuber Carry Minati also took to the comments and wrote, “Always here for you bhaiya.

Varun commented, "So sorry for ur loss bhai.stay strong."

Filmmaker Guneet Monga penned a message for Bhuvan, she wrote, "They love you too Bhuvan. They love you a lot more…. Parents never leave and will always bless you and be there with you, for you forever. I am so so sorry Bhuvan but you are an amazing son and they know that."

Bhuvan Bam came into limelight with his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines), in 2015.