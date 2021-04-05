Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19





Another Bollywood actor has been infected. Bhumi Pednekar has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The ‘Dum Lagake Haisha’ actress informed her fans via her social media handle. She updated that she is under home isolation and is feeling fine.

The statement shared by Bhumi on Instagram read, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.

Lately, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others contracted the virus. Bhumi’s co-star and actor Kartik Aaryan recovered from the virus.

Here’s wishing Bhumi a speedy recovery!