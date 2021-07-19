Bhumi Pednekar rings in 32nd birthday with sister Samiksha, friends





Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 32nd birthday on July 18th with sister Samiksha Pednekar and close buddies.

Pictures from the birthday celebration of the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisa’ actor are doing the round on net.

The video showed the birthday girl cutting a delicious chocolate cake and she is surrounded by friends. Bhumi donned a black and white bralette with black pants.

She captioned the post, "The official birthday photo dump 2021".

Bhumi’s sister Samiksha had also shared a few birthday photos on her Instagram account.

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to wish the versatile actor.

Bhumi Pednekar debuted in Bollywood with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. She starred in many power-packed movies like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Sonchiriya', 'Bala', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. For 'Saand Ki Aankh', she bagged the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress along with her co-star and actress Taapsee Pannu.