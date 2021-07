â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez charm as Maya, Kanika

‘Bhoot Police’: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez charm as Maya, Kanika





The first look of Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as Maya and Kanika from their upcoming film, ‘Bhoot Police’ was released and both looks enchanting.

Yami’s character is named Maya and sharing the poster, she wrote, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on. @DisneyplusHSVIP," she wrote. In the poster, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor is seen wearing a white dress and holding a torch in her right hand.

While Jacqueline’s character is named Kanika. She wrote in her tweet, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante (Some people need a beating up)! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @DisneyplusHSVIP." She donned a white sports bra with high waist pants and a thick jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Besides Yami and Jacqueline, the movie also stars Saif, who plays the role of Vibhooti and Arjun plays Chiraunji. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, ‘Bhoot Police’ will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in June.

The horror-comedy will have a theatrical release on September 10. ‘Bhoot Police’ was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year.