â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez charm as Maya, Kanika





The first look of Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as Maya and Kanika from their upcoming film, â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™ was released and both looks enchanting.

Yamiâ€™s character is named Maya and sharing the poster, she wrote, "To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on. @DisneyplusHSVIP," she wrote. In the poster, the â€˜Vicky Donorâ€™ actor is seen wearing a white dress and holding a torch in her right hand.

While Jacquelineâ€™s character is named Kanika. She wrote in her tweet, "Laaton ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante (Some people need a beating up)! Meet the fabulous KANIKA in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @DisneyplusHSVIP." She donned a white sports bra with high waist pants and a thick jacket hanging off her shoulders.

Besides Yami and Jacqueline, the movie also stars Saif, who plays the role of Vibhooti and Arjun plays Chiraunji. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™ will have a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in June.

The horror-comedy will have a theatrical release on September 10. â€˜Bhoot Policeâ€™ was shot in Himachal Pradesh last year.