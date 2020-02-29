Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan gets romantic with Kiara Advani amidst ghost





Currently, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in Jaipur and a candid picture from the set was shared on Instagram on Saturday. The picture showed Kiara and Kartik striking romantically and they are surrounded by a multiple crew women with their hair covering their faces, posing their chudail.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote in caption, “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (Don’t be so blinded in love that you are even unable to see a ghost).”

Both were dressed casually. While Kiara donned a simple red and green combination salwar kameez, Kartik was dressed a hoodie and blue denims.

Kiara Advani had a hilarious take on the picture posted by Kartik, she wrote, “Aamhi Je Tomaar, Baaki Sab Bekaar.” LOL!

Meanwhile, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ starring Tabu in a significant role is the second installment of the successful franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.