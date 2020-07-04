Bharti Singh’s midnight birthday celebration with husband Haarsh





Ace comedian Bharti Singh celebrated her birthday with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and few close friends.

A video surfaced on net showed Bharti cutting two cakes with loving hubby Haarsh standing by. Her fans cheered for her.

Wishes are pouring in from every corner including Mika Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary , Aditi Bhati , Ridhima Pandit and many others.

On the work front, Bharti is currently playing the role of Kammo Bua in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.