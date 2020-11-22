Bharti Singh, husband Harsh arrested; sent to 14-day judicial custody





Ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. NCB conducted a raid on Bharti Singh’s residence and seized 86.5 grams from her residence.

“Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. While Bharti Singh has been arrested, the examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway,” news agncy ANI quoted NCB officials as saying.

Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of questioning by anti-drugs agency NCB. They have both been sent to judicial custody till December 4.

Singh and Limbachiya have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

Defence lawyer Ayaz Khan argued that there is no question of custodial interrogation as the alleged substance recovered is lesser than the ‘small quantity’.

Khan said, “The drugs seized from them are in very small quantity… The agency has alleged that they have confessed to consuming, so why do they need their custody?”