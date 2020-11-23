Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail in drug case





Ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been granted bail today. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the husband-wife duo after NCB conducted a raid on the couple’s residence and seized ganja (cannabis) from their residence.

On Sunday, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were produced before a magistrate court by NCB and they were sent to judicial custody till December 4. While Bharti Singh was taken to Kalyan jail, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was sent to Taloja prison. They filed bail pleas through advocate Ayaz Khan and granted bail today.

Both Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of questioning by anti-drugs agency NCB. They have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.