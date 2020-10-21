Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to welcome first baby in 2021





On India’s Best Dancer, Bharti Singh expressed her love for husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and she promised to welcome their first child in 2021.

Holding a dummy baby in her arms, she promised Haarsh to have their baby in 2021, “This is a promise on the national TV. This baby is fake in 2020, but this will become a real baby in 2021."

The hosts of the show, Geeta Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan highly impressed to see the ace comedian's love for her hubby.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also performed a romantic number on the show. The couple who tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding.