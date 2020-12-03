Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 3 years of marriage





Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrated three years of togetherness. The couple wished each other on third wedding anniversary.

Sharing lovey-dovey images with Haarsh on Instagram, the laughter queen wrote, “Love is not about... how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day. happy anniversary my love #lovelife #powercouple #strongertogether #BFF #soulmate #3anniversary @haarshlimbachiyaa30. thankyou sooo much.”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa also wished Bharti, “A good marriage isn’t something you find , it’s something you make and you have to keep making it. Happy anniversary my love @bharti.laughterqueen.”

Bharti’s good friend and colleague Kapil Sharma also wished the couple on his Instagram Stories. “When we are together nothing else matters,” he wrote in caption along with a picture of the two. On the same day, Bharti had also written a love note for Haarsh. She had written, “Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength. my power, my strength,my best friend,my love one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby.”

Recently, the duo was released on bail with a surety ofRs 15,000. The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) had recovered 86.5 gm of ganja (cannabis) during a raid in their residence and office.