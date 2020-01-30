Bharti Singh gets husband Harsh Limbachiyaa's name inked on birthday





On husband Harsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday, wife and ace comedian Bharti Singh has done an unusual thing. She inked Harsh’s name on her hand. Harsh Limbachiyaa, 33, is in love with Bharti’s gesture.

“What a gift! She can’t even take injections, and she did it for me. This is the best gift from my love. Thank you so much for lovely tattoo (sic),” he wrote in the caption. In the picture, Bharti can be seen flaunting her cute tattoo, it tattoo has “Harsh” name written along with two small birds on a branch.

Meanwhile, Bharti wished her dearest husband on birthday with a beautiful post.

She wrote, “Happy birthday my soulmate #love #blessed #hubbylove #family #lifeline#heartbeat I love you so much! Haarsh, thank you so much for everything (sic).”

After years of courtship, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in December 2017. The traditional wedding ceremony was held in Goa and was attended by the couple close relatives and friends from the industry.

On the work front, Bharti and Harsh will be seen jointly hosting the upcoming dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.