Bharti Singh dropped from Kapil Sharma's show after drug arrest?





Grapevine buzzed that ace comedian Bharti Singh has been dropped from Kapil Sharma’s show after her drug arrest. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in drug case. The couple was released on bail. They accepted of intaking ‘ganja’.

However, in an interview with Bombay Times, Bharti's colleagues Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda have reacted to the rumours of Bharti dropped out from the show.

Krushna said, "Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel."

He further added that he and Kapil Sharma "stand by Bharti" and believes that she should get back to work.

"Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support," Krushna said.

Meanwhile, speaking to BT earlier, Kiku Sharda said, "We shot yesterday, and she wasn’t there at the shoot. But that’s quite normal as she doesn’t shoot with us for every episode. In fact, I haven't heard of any talk of her not being a part of the show. She just wasn’t there yesterday at the shoot and that’s about it."