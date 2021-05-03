Bharti Singh breaks down as mother battles Covid-19





Noted comedian Bharti Singh got emotional on the show Dance Deewane 3 as she talked about how her mother fights Covid-19.

In a video shared by Colors, Bharti Singh gets teary-eyed while talking about how Covid-19 has shattered so many lives. She shared that while her mother was recovering, her neighbour died of Covid-19, leaving her worried.

“Ye Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko Covid ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi aega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne (Coronavirus is making everyone cry so much. It’s taking so many lives. My mother also got affected with the virus. She used to call me crying that a neighbour died. I would be scared what if I also get a call like this. The virus has broken all of us).”

The episode was dedicated to Sonu Sood’s charitable act during the pandemic by Uday Singh, a resident of a small town Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.