‘Beyhadh 2’ actor Shivin Narang gets hurt at home, rushed to hospital





Television actor Shivin Narang of ‘Beyhadh 2’ fame gets seriously injured at home and he was rushed to hospital. He fell on a glass table and injured his left hand and immediately rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai.

A source close to the TV actor said about the matter, "When Shivin fell, the glass table broke into pieces, injuring him badly. He lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital. He has not been discharged, as the extent of the injury needs to be diagnosed."

Owing to coronavirus lockdown, even Shivin's parents are not allowed to visit him in the hospital due to social distancing guidelines.

However, Shivin Narang is stable now.