Bengaluru crime branch raids Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence





The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva, one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case. Aditya Alva is the brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi and son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva.

He is amongst the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB. According to CCB, Aditya is on run ever since the police started probing the drug case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandip Patil said: “We have received information that Alva is in Vivek Oberoi’s house, so we wanted to check. We have obtained a court warrant and the CCB team has gone to his house in Mumbai. The search is still going on.”

