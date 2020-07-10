Bengali actress Koel Mallick, her family test positive for Covid-19





Noted Bengali actress Koel Mallick, her father and veteran actor Ranjit Malick, her mother Deepa Mallick and her husband Nispal Singh, nicknamed Rane tested positive for coronavirus.

“Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!” Koel Mallick tweeted on Friday afternoon.

The actress and her husband blessed with a baby boy on May 5.

No sooner did Koel shared the news of her and her family being positive, quick recovery message from industry colleagues and fans are pouring in.

"Get well soon... all will be good… God bless," wrote Bengali superstar Prosenjeet.

Satrajit Sen, actors Vikram Chatterjee and Jeet also wished Koel and her family a speedy recovery.

