Bengali actress Koel Mallick gives birth to a baby boy





Noted Bengali actress and veteran actor Ranjt Mallick’s daughter Koel Mallick gives birth to a baby boy. Koel and her husband Nispal Singh Rane, welcomed their first child on Tuesday morning. The child was born in a private hospital in Kolkata.

Koel and Nispal got married in 2013 after dating for almost seven years.

She posted a picture of herself with her newborn in her arms and her husband by her side. She captioned the photo, "Our little one arrived this morning! We want to share our joy with you and seek your blessings for our baby boy!"

Bengali film industry members like Srijit Mukherji, Arpita Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Abir Chatterjee congratulated the new parents.

Srijit Mukherji, Congratulations TQ @YourKoel and Rane!:) https://twitter.com/bhaswati10/status/1257486486825361409 …

Bhaswati, Koel Mallick and Nispal Singh are the blessed parents of a baby boy

Abir Chatterjee, Best news to wake up to & that too from one of the most adorable couples around.Heartiest congratulations to @YourKoel & @nispalsingh Much love & tightest hugs to the little one..

Parambrata, Heartiest congratulations @YourKoel & @nispalsingh what a lovely piece of news in these otherwise troubled times!