‘Bandish Bandits’ actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest, celebs pay tribute





Popular Marathi and Bollywood actor Amit Mistry, who starred in couple of movies like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, A Gentleman and the Amazon Prime series Bandish Bandits passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

His manager Maharshi Desai told indianexpress.com, “I spoke to Amit’s mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help.”

He had also appeared in TV shows like Tenali Rama, Woh, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, among others. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandes, Sumeet Vyas, Kubbra Sait, Rajesh Tailang, Cyrus Sahukar, Rajesh Tailang and many others offered their condolences on social media.

Kubbra shared, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry. Condolences to the family.” Vir Das shared on Twitter, “I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We’ve lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace.”

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed condolences on the demise of Amit Mistry. The official Twitter handle of the association paid tribute to the actor and informed fans that he was a member since 2004.

I am shattered .

Can’t believe this .

A dear friend , a brilliant actor on stage , tv & cinema Amit Mistry expired due to cardiac arrest today.

This is no age to go Amit

Speechless .

My Heartfelt condolences to his family .

??????? !

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2021

Tisca Chopra shared, “Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry.”