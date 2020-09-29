'Balika Vadhu' director now sells vegetables in UP's Azamgarh





Coronavirus has badly hit the lives of many. Among them is 'Balika Vadhu' director Ram Vriksha Gaur. To meet the both ends, Ram Vriksha Gaur is now selling vegetables in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, as per a report by IANS.

""I came to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. When the lockdown was announced we were still here and there was no way we could return to Mumbai. The project we were working on stopped and the producer said it would take a year or more to get back to work. I decided to take over my father's business and started selling vegetables. I am quite familiar with the business and have no regrets"." - Ram Vriksha Gaur to reporters

Speaking about his journey in Mumbai, Gaur said, "I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I started with the light department and then moved into the production department of TV shows. Then, after working as an assistant directors in quite a few serials, I worked as the episode director and unit director of Balika Vadhu".

When the news circulated on net, several people expressed shock. Anup Soni, who played the role of Bhairon Dharamveer Singh in Balika Vadhu, has reacted to the Twitter handle. He writes, “It's sad... Our Balika Vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...”