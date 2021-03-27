Avika Gor’s sweet birthday wish for boyfriend Milind Chandwani





‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Avika Gor has shared a sweet birthday message for boyfriend Milind Chandwani.

On Saturday, she wished her beau by sharing a monochrome picture of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday (heart emoji) You have made me the person I’m today. This confidence that I have is because of you, the kindness that you see is also inspired by you," she wrote. Avika added, "You made me believe that there is a way to live life with Love. You make me fall in love with myself even more everyday. I know I annoy you a lot & you know I’m sorry for a lot of things, thank you for the patience, thank you for being so understanding and believing in me and helping me evolve."

She concluded, "Cheers to the lifetime that we’re going to spend together - inspiring each other & fulfilling dreams with each other ?? I’m blessed to have you in my life. I love you . Today.. tomorrow & forever."

Avika has found the love in Milind Chandwani, an IT professional-turned-social activist. They met during one of his NGO workshops and gradually fell in love.