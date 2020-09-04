‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Anjum Farooki delivers a baby girl





Anjum Farooki of ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame has been blessed with a baby girl. The baby was delivered on August 28, 2020. The couple named their bundle of joy, Hayena Syed. It is a Quranic name which has a beautiful meaning. Hayena means a child who brings happiness for her parents.

Sharing a glimpse of her baby girl, "Welcome to the world lil girl. Meet my daughter Haneya Syed 28.08.2020".

No sooner, Anjum shared the good news on social media, congratulatory messages started to pour in.

The actress got married to a Navy personal Saqib Syed in 2013. After getting married, Anjum quit acting. The ‘Balika Vadhu’ misses the camera but to continue acting was not feasible for her. She played the role of Gauri in ‘Balika Vadhu’.