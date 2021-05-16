‘Baghban’ actor Saahil Chadha, wife Promila met with an accident





Actor Saahil Chadha, who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s son in the blockbuster movie, ‘Baghban’ was hit by an ambulance and sustained injuries. The driver of the ambulance has been arrested.

The couple after their meeting near Xavier's College, were walking back to their car when an ambulance hit them from behind. Promila has suffered two fractures in her leg while Saahil has sustained injuries in his stomach and thighs.

While the actor is currently undergoing treatment at the Bombay Hospital, Promila is recovering at a cousin’s place. Saahil could be discharged in the next two to three days. Talking about the accident, Saahil told TOI, "I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary".

In April, Saahil and his wife Promila had tested positive for Coronavirus and they were under home quarantine for twenty days.

Apart from ‘Baghban’, Saahil also starred in films like Section 375 and Thodi Life Thoda Magic.

Here’s wishing the actor and his wife a speedy recovery!