‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus





Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. She returned to Lucknow last week from London. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.” She ended the note “wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care”

Kanika’s father Rajiv Kapoor told Hindustan Times in an interview, “After she started developing some symptoms similar to Covid19 she herself informed the chief medical officers and her samples were taken. Today she was confirmed positive. The team of doctors have taken her to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and she has been kept in isolation.”

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer also refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party at a five-star hotel which included her family and friends.

He also told Aaj Tak that her daughter she attended three parties after arriving in Lucknow from London. "Six of us in our family are undergoing test today at 4pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 people in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation," Rajiv Kapoor told Aaj Tak.