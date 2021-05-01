Babita, Karisma, Kareena test Covid negative





After testing Covid positive, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital and for further investigation, he was shifted to the ICU. According to hospital authorities, his condition is stable. Randhir and his five staff also tested covid positive. However, his wife Babita and two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been tested negative for the virus.

Speaking to a leading daily, the veteran actor said that the hospital staff is taking good care of him.

"The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time," he said. On Thursday, he had informed that he tested positive despite getting both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I have no clue how I got Covid. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital," he had said.

Randhir added that his wife Babita and their daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have all tested negative for the disease.

Hospital’s CEO and Executive Director Dr Santosh Shetty released a statement which reads, “Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains Stable”.

Here’s wishing the yesteryear actor a speedy recovery!