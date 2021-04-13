Baba Sehgal’s father passes away, celebs express condolence





Due to Covid-19 complications, singer Baba Sehgal’s father passed away on Tuesday. Baba Sehgal shared the news on Twitter, “Dad left us today earlier morning.. Warrier the whole life but lost to Covid. Please keep him in your prayers. Stay Safe and Blessed.”

Film personalities like Abhishek Bachchan, Gulshan Devaiah, Atul Kasbekar, Ken Ghosh, Kubbra Sait and Vir Das offered their deepest condolences on Twitter. “Deepest condolences. Prayers,” shared Abhishek Bachchan tweeted. Vir Das wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love to you and yours.” Ken Ghosh shared, “Sorry to hear that Baba.” Dishank Arora dropped heart emojis on the post.

A week ago, the rapper received the first jab of Covid vaccine and he shared the same on his social media handle. "Got myself vaccinated today, Guys !! Have a good day," he captioned the picture.

Many fans also expressed grieve over the sad demise of Baba Sehgal’s father.

In an interview, Baba Sehgal informed that his father's oxygen levels dropped suddenly on Monday morning and he was currently staying with his daughter and brother-in-law in Lucknow and was in isolation for the past eight days. He added that due to poor provisions at the hospital his father was taken in an emergency. There has been non- availability of beds, shortage of oxygen cylinders.

Our deepest condolence. May his soul rest in peace!