‘Baba looks so weak', Sanjay Dutt’s hospital pic worries fans





The latest picture of Sanjay Dutt in hospital worries his die-hard fans. Sanju Baba, who is fighting the fourth stage of lung cancer looks very weak in the latest picture. His photo is an aftermath of chemo-sessions. He looks visibly thin.

The ‘Munnabhai’ actor is seen wearing a light blue T-Shirt and dark blue jeans. He has chopped his hair due to the treatment. He is standing next to a fan in the photo.

Seeing the picture, his fans expressed concern and wishes him speedy recovery.

"Baba looks so weak. Hope he recovers soon," a user wrote.

"Hope he feels better soon," another one wrote.

He flew to Dubai to meet his kids, Iqra and Shahraan with wife Manyata and also shared picture from the trip.

Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a sabbatical break from work.

Sanjay Dutt’s post reads, "My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." While signing off his note, Sanjay Dutt promised: "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

He was diagnosed with lunch cancer when he rushed to the Lilavati hospital for breathlessness. When he was admitted to the hospital, his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92%. After all diagnosis, it is found that he has stage 4 lung cancer. The actor is expected to fly to the US for treatment. But due to Covid-19, things are getting delayed.

He will have the initial treatment in India only.