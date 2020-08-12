Baba is devastated, says Sanjay Dutt’s close friend





Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with 4th stage cancer and he will be soon flying to the US for treatment. A close friend of the actor said that the actor is devastated by the news.

A close friend and a source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal.” The friend further revealed, “It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately.”

It is not sure when Sanju Baba is flying for treatment.

Today, in the morning Sanjay Dutt said that he is taking a break from work for some medical treatment. His post read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry if unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon".

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has ‘Sadak 2’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur lined up for release.