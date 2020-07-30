â€˜Baahubaliâ€™ director Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19





â€˜Baahubaliâ€™ director SS Rajamouli and his family have been tested positive for coronavirus. The filmmaker shared the news on his social media handle and informed that they are taking all the necessary precautions and are isolated at home.

"My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," read SS Rajamouli's tweet.

He shared that he and his family members are asymptomatic but they are "following all the precautions and instructions" to get well soon.

"All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma," tweeted Rajamouli.

We wish speedy recovery of Rajamouli and his family.