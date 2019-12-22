Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira welcome Christmas with a passionate kiss





Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap welcomes Christmas with a passionate kiss. The couple looked stunning together. The ‘Bala’ actor looked dapper in a suit while Tahira looked gorgeous in a golden white ensemble. The picture is from a recently held award event.

In one of the pictures, we can see the couple sharing a kiss. She captioned the post, "He checks me out. I check him out. And we kiss...isliye merry Christmas (with my skinnier half @ayushmannk )" Isn't it adorable?

On the work front, Ayushmann, who was last seen in ‘Bala’ will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. Speaking of Tahira, she has successfully defeated breast cancer.