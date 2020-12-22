Ayushmann Khurrana to play a doctor in ‘Doctor G’





Ayushmaan Khurrana has announced a new film titled, ‘Doctor G’. she shared the photo of the script and wrote,“Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have earlier produced Ayushmann’s movie Bareily Ki Barfi’ (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). With ‘Doctor G’, Anubhuti Kashyap will mark her debut as feature film writer. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. Sumit has earlier written films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

“I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger & the family audiences equally,” Anubhuti said in a statement.

Currently, the 'Vicky Donor' actor is busy shooting in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor's film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.