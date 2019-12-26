Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Christmas with wife Tahira on beachside





Ahead of Christmas, Ayushmann Khurrana whisked off to The Bahamas with wife Tahira Kashyap to ring in Christmas and New Year together. The couple shared some stunning vacation pictures and they definitely gave vacation goals.

Posting a happy picture with wife Tahira on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Xmas happens a day later in Bahamas. #merrychristmas.”

While Ayushmann is seen in printed shorts, Tahira wore printed bikini. Both of them are seen leaning to a railing with the blue water at the backdrop.

Their telly buddies showered praise on the couple. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Such a good looking couple.” Tisca Chopra called it, “Total #couplegoals.”

Sharing solo pictures of herself, Tahira wrote, “Soaking up the Bahamian sun... last year I remember I posted I was working on self acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love #selfacceptance #nofilter #bahamas.”

Designer Masaba Gupta commented, “So fit!!!! Fab”. Ayushmann’s Bala co-star Yami Gautam cheered for her friend saying, “Wohoo” in the comments section. Comedian Bharti Singh also dropped several heart emojis in the comment section.