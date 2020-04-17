Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi turns hotel into quarantine centre





Ayesh Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi has offered his Mumbai hotel to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and Mumbai Police to transform into quarantine center on the requestfrom senior police personnel of the Colaba Police Station.

Farhan Azmi has handed over his Gulf Hotel, located in Colaba, as a quarantine facility for cops serving in South Mumbai. Mr Azmi wrote: "I am pleased to inform that on the request of Sr. PI - Colaba Police Station, have handed over my Gulf Hotel in Colaba to BMC and Mumbai Police as a quarantine centre for police personnel serving in South Mumbai," read his post.

Ayesha Takia got married to Farhan Azmi in 2009 and is parents to a son named Mikail.

Apart from Ayesha Takia’s husband, Sonu Sood and Shahrukh Khan offered their property to BMC to convert into quarantine center.