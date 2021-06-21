Avika Gor opens up on rumours of having a ‘secret child’ with Manish Raisinghan





Avika Gor of ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame has been always talked about her close bond with her co-star Manish Raisinghan. The couple is always linked together. Lately, several reports floating up that Avika and Manisha have a secret child. However, the actress totally quashes off the rumour.

In a recent conversation with Radio Host Siddharth Kannan, Avika opened about her relationship with Manish and the absurd rumours surrounding it.

She said, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a child but kept it a secret). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had."

"I've learned so much from him. He's 18 years elder to me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I'm like 'yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (He's a bit younger than my father but almost his age)," she added.

Manish said, “The gossip affected me in the beginning and I was stupid enough to maintain a distance from Avika. I became conscious and irritable during that phase. The rumour made me sick. But later, I realised that if my intentions are clear, why should I treat her any differently? I have never dated her; she is almost half my age. We are compatible, but I have never seen her that way. Anyway, such loose talks don’t affect me anymore and we meet for work now.”