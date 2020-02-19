‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan to romance Akshay Kumar, Dhanush





Sara Ali Khan has bagged another promising project. The ‘Love Aaj kal’ actress will play a double role in the film, titled, ‘Atrangi Re’ to be helmed by Anand L Rai. The love story will see Sara romancing Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush. Sara Ali Khan will play a double role in the film and for the first time the actress will be seen in a dual role.

The film will showcase cross-cultural love story set in Bihar and Madurai and the actress will romance her heroes in different eras.

Sharing a picture with Akshay and Dhanush, Sara shared her excitement, "I can’t believe my luck. My next film: ATRANGI RE Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir In an @arrahman musical And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir CANNOT WAIT TO START And cannot wait to come Again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021"

“While Atrangi Re is primarily a love story set in the heartland, laced with humour, the storytelling is in a zone the filmmaker has not attempted before. The screenplay follows a non-linear narrative of two romances from different timelines running in the parallel,” a source was quoted in Mumbai Mirror as saying.

“It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase the diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay,” the source added.

Earlier, there were reports that Akshay Kumar will play a cameo, but Aanand dismisses all such claims, insisting that Akshay plays a “very special character who is important to the narrative”.

‘Atrangi Re’ wil go on floor in March and will start with Sara and Dhanush’s shooting their scenes while. Akshay will join the cast and crew from mid-April. Going the film’s plot, it will be shot in Bihar and then in Madurai.